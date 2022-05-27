BJP workers attack reporters, garland PC George upon his release on bail in hate speech case

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP supporters attacked media persons and garlanded former MLA P C George, who was released on bail in a hate speech case here on Friday.

Scores of BJP activists had gathered outside the Poojappura Central Jail from where George was released after being granted relief by the High Court of Kerala. They also draped saffron shawls around the Janapaksham leader.

The other day, BJP Thiruvananthapuram had given a hero's welcome to the former MLA when he was produced at the AR Camp shortly before being arrested.

Talking to the media after his release, the 70-year-old said all this was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's doing and that he would be responding to him in bypoll-bound Thrikkakara on Sunday.

George confirmed that he would be campaigning for BJP candidate A N Radhakrishnan in Thrikkakara. He further said he was grateful to the court.

BJP workers attack reporters

Meanwhile, BJP workers, who had gathered in front of the jail to greet George, manhandled reporters who were there to cover the event. As per reports, many cameras were damaged in the scuffle.

P C George had been taken into custody after several youth organisations filed complaints against him for making inflammatory remarks on the Muslim community during his inaugural address at the Ananthapuri Hindu Mahasammelan in Thiruvananthapuram.

George was arrested from his Erattupetta residence and bought to the AR Camp before being produced at the residence of the First Class Judicial Magistrate, who then granted him bail.

Later, the government approached the court objecting to his bail stating George violated bail conditions, following which the court then cancelled the bail and sent him to the Poojapura jail.