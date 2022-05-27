Hate speech cases: Kerala HC grants bail to PC George with strict riders

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Senior politician P C George, who was arrested and sent to judicial remand on Thursday in connection with a hate speech case, was granted bail with strict conditions by the Kerala High Court on Friday.

George should refrain from giving communally charged speeches, the HC stated.

The court has also directed the former Poonjar MLA to cooperate with the probe teams in the ongoing investigations against him.

The court has also granted anticipatory bail in another hate speech case registered at the Palarivattom Police Station for delivering objectionable speech at a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district on May 8.

The high court granted the bails considering his health condition and status as former MLA.

The two bails were granted while considering George's two bail pleas - one seeking anticipatory bail in a hate speech case registered at Palarivattom Police Station and the other appealing against the cancellation of his bail in another hate speech case lodged against him in Thiruvananthapuram.



Communal rant at State capital

The second case was charged by the Fort Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram under Indian Penal Code Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

George had allegedly delivered a communal speech against Muslims while addressing 'Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelanam' in the state capital on April 29.

The 70-year-old former MLA had sparked off a controversy by asking non-Muslims in Kerala to avoid eating at restaurants run by Muslims.

The police had arrested George on May 1 and released him on bail on the same day.

Bail cancellation after another rant

However, a magisterial court in Thiruvananthapuram on May 25 cancelled the bail granted to George saying that the speech given by him at a temple festival at Vennala in Ernakulam district on May 8 violated the bail conditions. On May 10, Palarivattom police had booked him over his objectionable remarks here.

Hours after the court cancelled his initial bail, George was arrested at the Armed Reserve Police camp in Ernakulam on Wednesday evening by a police team which arrived there from Thiruvananthapuram.

The team then ferried him to the Armed Reserve Police camp at Thiruvananthapuram where he reached around 12.30 am on Thursday and early in the morning he was produced before the magisterial court which sent him to 14-day judicial remand. He was later shifted to Thiruvananthapuram district jail.

Son blames CM

George's son and leader of Kerala Janapaksham, Shone George, had questioned the "haste" shown by the police in producing his arrested father before the court early in the morning and alleged the role of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the act.

He had alleged that the police acted hastily to put George behind the bars when his plea seeking bail was pending before the high court and it was due to political pressure.