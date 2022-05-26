Malayalam
Hate speech-accused politician PC George gets hero's welcome from BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 26, 2022 01:42 AM IST
PC George
BJP activists welcome PC George in Thiruvananthapuram on midnight Thursday.
Hate speech-accused politician PC George was given a hero's welcome by BJP activists led by its Thiruvananthapuram district president VV Rajesh upon arrival at the AR Camp here past midnight Thursday.

George had surrendered at the Palarivattom Police Station in Ernakulam by Wednesday evening. A police convoy had driven him to the capital city, where a First Class Judicial Magistrate Court had cancelled his bail.

“The police drove at 120-140 km/hr to bring PC George to Thiruvananthapuram. We understand that a person was hit by a police vehicle en route and he is seriously injured. Why is the government in such a rush?” asked VV Rajesh.

The Janapaksham leader has two cases of communally charged hate speech, the first delivered on April 30 at a Hindu Maha Sammelan in Thiruvananthapuram. The second case pertains to a hate speech held in the premises of a temple at Vennala in Ernakulam.

BJP activists, who received George by showering flower petals and hailing slogans, later staged a sit-in protest before the AR Camp.

George's son Shone told media persons that they will move a higher court challenging the cancellation of the bail. "BJP offers him full support," said Rajesh. Earlier, BJP state president K Surendran had met George at the Palarivattom Police Station.

The High Court is set to hear the Kerala Police's plea to cancel Geroge's bail in the Vennala hate speech on Thursday.

 

'I'm a patriot'
"I haven't done anything wrong, I'm a patriot," PC George told media persons before being driven from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram Wednesday night.

He said once the court permits him to speak freely he will address the media. George reportedly had a drop in blood pressure en route, but insisted on being driven to the capital city, claimed Shone George.

