CM Pinarayi defends European tour, says Kerala gained immensely

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday defended his controversial foreign jaunt, saying the state achieved more than it aimed for from the trip that saw the Kerala delegation visiting Finland, the UK, Wales and Norway.

He was speaking at a press conference regarding the tour, in the first week of October.

Chief Secretary V P Joy, who was also part of a leg of his tour, was present.

The tour had triggered a political row as the opposition took umbrage that his daughter and grandson too were part of the delegation. They said such a trip was unwarranted at a time when the state was reeling under an acute financial crisis.

However, the CM said there was nothing inappropriate about the same. "There is an attempt to portray the official tour as a pleasure trip. The media should think about whether this is the right way to look at it. Every country we visited knew quite a lot about Kerala and it reflected in their approach towards us," said the CM.

The CM said he took part in Loka Kerala Sabha's regional summit, in which representatives of 10 European countries participated.

He said he has requested the cooperation of expats to make Kerala a hub of higher education and bring in more investment into the state.

"We achieved more than we aimed for in the fields of education and research, job opportunities, support for expats, interaction with the Malayali community, attracting investors and more," the CM said.

Ministers P Rajeev, V Sivankutty, Veena George and Planning Board Vice Chairman V K Ramachandran were also part of the CM's delegation.

Response to Governor's tweet

When asked about Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent tweet, in which he said that "Statements of individual ministers that lower the dignity of the office of the Governor can invite action including withdrawal of pleasure," the CM said, "Taking a stand that nobody should indulge in criticism is not a healthy attitude in our society. Our Constitution gives us the freedom to express our opinion and air our differences.

"Our country follows federal principles and what we follow is a parliamentary democracy. The governor's duties in the federal system are clearly stated. Similarly, the position of an elected ministry and its duties are clear in the constitution. Various court rulings have lent additional clarity to the same."

The CM further said it was the governor's duty to work as per the advice of the elected ministry. Quoting Dr Ambedkar, the CM said a governor's powers are "very narrow." Explaining the same, he said, "In the case between the Delhi Government and the Lt Governor, the Supreme Court had said that the Governor should act as per the advice of the ministry."

It's the CM that decides the ministers and their resignation should be given to the CM, who in turn hands it over to the governor, who then takes a call as per the CM's advice.

"It is followed in our country without fail. Can anyone say that this isn't what is followed in our country? And if someone says so, won't it be against the Constitution?" the CM asked, adding that nobody should make a fool out of themselves before society.

Regarding the governor expelling Senate members of universities after 15 of them didn't show up for a meeting that had been convened by the former, the CM said, "These are things he should understand as a Chancellor. None of the steps he has taken so far is legal. He expelled even ex-officio members. The law doesn't give him the power to do it. It would do him good to realise that there is still a natural justice system in the country."

'Daya Bai seems to have misunderstood the situation'

The CM said that the government views social activist Daya Bai's hunger strike, demanding immediate solutions for the woes of the victims of Endosulfan pesticide in Kasaragod, with a sympathetic approach.

"That's why two ministers got involved in the issue, discussed the matter and gave her assurances with documents. We want to solve the problems faced by Endosulfan victims," he said.

Daya Bai had tabled four demands. First, an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Kasaragod. Second, a medical camp for endosulfan victims. Third, ensuring priority treatment for the victims in every hospital in Kasaragod. Fourth, day care centres for those affected.

Responding to these demands, the CM said: "Her demand for an AIIMS at Kasaragod is the only one we cannot agree to at the moment. All the others have been accepted and there are documents proving the same. Endosulfan victims are already given priority across hospitals in Kasaragod. Once the women and children's hospital in Kanhangad becomes fully functional, the same facilities will be in place there too. As for the fourth demand, arrangements are being made to convert Buds schools into daycare centres. There is no lack of clarity regarding any of these and she should ideally put an end to her protest. Those with her should also persuade her to do the same."

As for the ongoing Vizhinjam protest, he said that six out of seven demands of the fisherfolk have already been met. "Their demand to close down Vizhinjam Port is the only one that will not happen. Arriving at a consensus during the discussion and still continuing with the protest is not justified," he said.