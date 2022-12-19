Governor Khan not invited to Kerala CM's Christmas luncheon

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has not been invited to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's Christmas luncheon to be hosted Tuesday at the KTDC Mascot Hotel here.

The Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the Governor has confirmed that it has not received an invite, reported Manorama News.

Besides cabinet ministers, the leader of opposition, other political leaders and religious heads are expected to attend the luncheon.

The CM's Christmas luncheon is understood to be not a formal event. However, the omission of the Governor from the guests' list is been seen as an extension of the ongoing feud between Arif Mohammed Khan and Kerala's LDF government.

The chief minister and his cabinet members were notable absentees at a Christmas 'get together' hosted Saturday by the Governor at the Government Guest House in Kochi.

Bishop Mar Mathew Arackal, Kanjirappally archdiocese and Joshua Mar Barnabus, Episcopa were among those who attended the Governor's event. Former MG University Vice Chancellor, Dr Babu Sebastian, was also among the guests.

Governor Khan and the state government have not been in speaking terms for several months. The Governor has repeatedly raised allegations of nepotism and illegal appointments at the behest of the ruling front in Kerala's universities that has led to the straining of relationships.