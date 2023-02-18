Palakkad: A Youth Congress activist was detained here for raising a black flag at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday.

The activist displayed the black flag and shouted anti-government messages when the Chief Minister's convoy passed through Chalissery in the Palakkad district to attend a programme.

Police soon arrested and removed him from the place.

Considering the possibility of protests, the CM arrived at Palakkad in a helicopter from Nedumbassery. The distance from the helipad to the programme venue was over one-and-a-half kilometres.



Security was beefed up in many parts of the district in view of the CM's visit and the ongoing protests by opposition parties against the state budget proposals.



Four Youth Congress activists were placed under preventive detention earlier in the day in Chalissery, police said. They were released after the scheduled programme of the Chief Minister ended, they added.

Last week, Youth Congress workers had waved black flags at Vijayan at multiple locations in Ernakulam district as part of their protest against the state government's refusal to roll back the budget proposal to levy cess on fuel.

(With inputs from PTI)