People's Resistance March by CPM to kick off from Kasaragod today

Kasaragod: The People's Resistance March led by CPM State secretary MV Govindan will begin today. This is the first State level march being led by Govindan after he took over as the State secretary.



Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the march at Kumbala in Kasaragod at 4.30pm. It is expected that the Chief Minister and the party secretary will give a response to the controversies regarding the government and the party.

The permanent members of the rally are CS Sujatha, PK Biju, M Swaraj, KT Jaleel, and Jaick C Thomas.

After the inauguration of the rally, the first reception is being organized at Cherkkala constituency in Kasaragod. The rally will enter Kannur district tomorrow after the receptions at different places in Kasaragod. It will conclude in the capital on March 18 after travelling through 140 constituencies.

911 police personnel for security

The police have put in place tight security arrangements, taking into account the possibility of the Youth Congress and Yuva Morcha staging protests.

All police personnel on leave have been called back. Besides the 600 personnel in Kasaragod, an additional number of 300 police personnel have been requisitioned from the districts of Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode.

Manorama News reported that a total of 911 cops will be deployed for security, led by four DySPs. The total security coordination with be led by the Kannur police head

The police had not taken steps such as preventive detention till Sunday evening.