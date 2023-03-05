Govindan backs SilverLine, dishes up tempting prospects even for Kudumbashree foodmakers

Thrissur: Even as the proposed SilverLine semi high-speed railway project linking Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram is in a limbo in the aftermath of vehement public protests, the CPM State Secretary M V Govindan backed it citing its socio-economic benefits.

"The travel from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram will take just 3 hours and 54 minutes. There will be 39 trains running to and fro. The interlude between two trains will be 20 minutes," Govindan said in the course of his state-wide trip to apprise the public about the anti-people policies of the Central Government.

He also listed out the benefits of the SilverLine project by illustrating how Kudumbashree personnel stand to gain by selling 'appam' on the high-speed trains linking the two extremities of the State.

"If Kudumbashree members start from Shornur at 9 am with two big baskets full of 'appams' for selling them in Thiruvananthapuram, they could return home soon after finishing the sale. After leaving Thiruvananthapuram at 12 noon they can reach home by 1.30 p.m," the CPM leader said while speaking at a reception accorded to the People’s Resistance Rally at Cheruthuruthy.

Meanwhile, several political leaders, including the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president V T Balram, have come out ridiculing the appam sale prospects.