Kozhikode: In a major development in the probe into the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express fire incident, two members of the railway police reached Noida in Uttar Pradesh. According to reports, the probe team aims to investigate the background of the suspect Sharukh Saifi who hails from Uttar Pradesh. An 18-member Special Investigation Team led by Malappuram Crime Branch SP P Vikraman is probing the case.



The state police chief Anil Kant formed the SIT on Monday hours after police intensified their search to nab the suspect. Addressing the media, the DGP said that the probe will be under the direct supervision of Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar.

The suspect, who boarded the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express poured petrol on his co-passengers and set them ablaze triggering panic in the D1 coach. The shocking incident that claimed three lives took place in Kozhikode on Sunday night.

The bodies of a woman, an infant and a man, who went missing from the train after the fire, were recovered from the tracks near the Elathur railway station here, late on Sunday night. Police believe they fell off the train or attempted to get down after seeing the fire. Nine people also suffered burn injuries in the attack.

According to police, the incident was probably pre-planned as he was carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. A Railway Police officer said that besides them some other agencies were also looking into the matter to ascertain whether it has any terror links. "No other details can be shared presently. The investigation is going on," the officer said. A sketch of the suspect based on the statement by one of the passengers has been released.