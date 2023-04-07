Kozhikode train fire: Shahrukh Saifi remanded till April 28, may be charged under UAPA

Kozhikode: Shahrukh Saifi (24), accused in the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express arson attack case, has been remanded till April 28.

Munsiff Court Judge S V Manesh reached Kozhikode Medical College Hospital and met the accused, who was under treatment for jaundice and liver-related problems.

The medical board, which met to take a call on his health condition, deemed Shahrukh healthy enough to be discharged. The accused will be transferred to the district jail.

Shahrukh was admitted to a special cell room in the hospital under police surveillance. He was admitted as per the advice of doctors, who decided he required in-patient treatment for his injuries.

Commissioner Rajpal Meena and Assistant Commissioner of Police K Sudarshan also reached the hospital to take stock of the situation.

Earlier today, a medical report stated Shahrukh had less than one per cent burn injuries and that the other wounds on his body were because he jumped off the train. Doctors also confirmed there were no problems with his vision.

UAPA charges may be slapped on accused

The stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) may be invoked against Shahrukh Saifi, given the intensity of the crime, though the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is yet to find out the motive behind the horror act.

This would also result in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking over the probe to conduct a detailed inquiry into the terror angle.

The SIT has received legal advice that UAPA charges will stand in the case as the accused knowingly poured petrol on passengers of the train and lit them on fire. However, State Police Chief Anil Kant made it clear that a final decision on the matter is yet to be taken.

The SIT brought the accused Shahrukh, the man suspected of starting a fire aboard the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, to Kozhikode around six on Thursday morning. The absconding accused was earlier nabbed by a joint team of the Central Intelligence and the Maharashtra ATS (Anti-Terror Squad) from Ratnagiri in Maharashtra and handed him over to the Kerala Police.

Shahrukh was diagnosed with jaundice and liver-related problems

On the night of April 2, an unidentified man barged into the D-1 compartment of the Executive Express around 9.17 pm, carrying petrol in a bottle in his bag. He poured the inflammable fuel on the passengers without any provocation and set fire when the train reached Korapuzha bridge near Elathur.

Nine people suffered burn injuries, while the bodies of a woman, an infant, and a man were recovered later from the tracks near Elathur. Police believe they fell off the train or jumped off it, seeing the fire. The accused absconded from the spot and was later arrested by the Maharashtra ATS from Ratnagiri on Tuesday night.

The SIT team is yet to subject Shahrukh to a detailed interrogation. Only a primary-level questioning was done by the high-level team consisting of ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, IG Neeraj Kumar, and Kozhikode City Police Commissioner Rajpal Meena before he was hospitalised. The officers arrived at the assessment that the statements of Shahrukh didn’t reflect the truth and are contradictory.

The SIT is investigating the involvement of terror or banned outfits in the incident. The Delhi Police are simultaneously probing how Shahrukh had reached Kerala.

Why UPA charges will stand?

Currently, the case has been registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by an injured lady train passenger. The charges include murder attempt, attempt to cause injury using a dangerous object, and boarding a train with fuel in hand. The maximum punishment that can be awarded for the charges booked under IPC 307, 326 (A), 436, and 438 sections besides Section 151 (1) of the Railway Act is 10 years.

However, it has been proved that the accused knowingly poured petrol on passengers on the running train. This reveals his intention to attack the whole train. He has also used explosive material. Hence, the legal advice is that the UAPA charges can be invoked.

The UAPA charges will mean that the accused can be awarded the maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Also, three people were found lying dead post the attack. If it is proved that Shahrukh has any role in their death, the accused will face more serious charges.

Contradictory statements

During primary questioning, Shahrukh Saifi provided contradictory statements to SIT officials. He didn’t provide any accurate reply as to why he indulged in the horror act, and why he chose Kerala and the like. His reply was that the attack was carried out for good things to happen in the future.

“Haven’t visited Kerala before. Came here in search of a job. Don’t know the name of the place from where the petrol was bought. Had only heard about Kerala,” these were his replies, according to police sources.

After carrying out the fire attack, the accused travelled on the same train and reached Kannur at 11.30 pm. There was a stringent security check at Platform No 1 while the passengers alighted. Shahrukh hid on the platform itself, seeing the police inspection. He then escaped by boarding the Marusagar Express which reached the station at 1.40 am.

He travelled ticket-less in the General compartment. He covered his face and when he noticed that other passengers were watching him, he changed compartments and continued the journey. These were the statements that he gave to the police. However, the cops didn’t believe them.

Officers of the Central investigation agencies, including the NIA, are camping at Kozhikode to conduct the probe.