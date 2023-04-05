Don't move Arikomban to Parambikulam, we too have ration shops: Nenmara MLA

Palakkad: While a High Court order on Wednesday to transfer rogue tusker Arikomban was greeted by the residents of Chinnakanal in Idukki, there is a sense of unease among the residents of Parambikulam in Palakkad to where the wild elephant will be shifted once captured.

The concern of Parambikulam natives was voiced by the MLA of Nenmara, K Babu. The CPM leader told Manorama News that if the public decides to protest the court order, as a people's representative, he will stand with them.

"Parambikulam is already suffering from the issue of wild animal attacks. It is here that a dangerous tusker as Arikomban will be brought, and the people are worried about that," K Babu said.

Arikomban is notorious for raiding ration shops and stealing rice, a habit that earned him the name: Ari (rice) + komban (tusker). The tusker has reportedly raided and damaged the two ration shops in Chinnakanal over 30 times.

"We also have ration shops in Parambikulam. Our people also eat rice," Babu said. "There are tribal communities here who are worried about the decision. If the people protest, we will support them," said the MLA adding that will apprise the chief minister of the locals' concern

Meanwhile, Chinnakanal and Shantanpara natives told the local media that they were thankful for the court order based on the recommendations of a five-member expert committee.

The bench comprising Justices Jayasankaran Nambiar and Gopinath P ordered to move Arikomban to Parambikulam based on the committee's finding that the region in the Palakkad district had plenty of food and water to keep the rogue tusker occupied and away from human habitats.