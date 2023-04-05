Malayalam
Arikomban to be captured only after Easter holidays

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 05:20 PM IST
Wild tusker Arikomban.
Wild tusker Arikomban. File photo: Rijo Joseph/Manorama
Idukki: The rogue, wild tusker that is causing havoc in the residential areas of Chinnakanal here may not be caught this week despite the court order.

Since elephants are usually not captured on public holidays, the mission is likely to be resumed after Easter holidays on Monday.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday agreed to the expert committee recommendation to shift rogue tusker Arikomban from the densely populated regions of Periyakanal - Sinkukandam region of Munnar to Parambikulam.

Moreover, the forest department does not have a modern radio collar system in its possession. The radio collar can be delivered from Assam only in a few days time.

The court order was to capture Arikomban and attach a radio collar to him.

The Kerala High Court was reconsidering the case filed by the animal lovers’ associations against tranquilising and capturing ‘Arikomban’, the rogue rice-eating tusker in Idukki's Chinnakanal.

