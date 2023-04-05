Malayalam
HC to consider Arikomban case today, 50 associations to submit plea to Chief Justice

Our Correspondent
Published: April 05, 2023 08:53 AM IST
Arikomban
Though the elephant reached the enclosure twice on Sunday, it was not as aggressive as it was on Saturday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Idukki

Munnar: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday will reconsider the case filed by the animal lovers’ associations against tranquilising and capturing ‘Arikomban’, the rogue rice-eating tusker in Idukki's Chinnakanal. At the same time,the expert panel appointed by the court would also submit its report on Wednesday.

As per the information, the panel’s recommendation is to fix a radio collar for the wild tusker to track its movements and that there is no need to capture it.

Meanwhile, about 50 associations and groups from Idukki would reach the Court today to submit a complaint to the Chief Justice directly. The associations plan to hold a demonstration rally from Kochi Marine Drive to the High Court.

The forest department had earlier decided to capture the wild tusker and shift it to Kodanad Elephant Training Centre.

The court's order had come on a PIL moved by two animal rights groups -- People for Animals (PFA), Trivandum Chapter and the Walking Eye Foundation for Animal Advocacy. The petitioner organisations have claimed in their plea that the order to tranquilise and capture the tusker was "illegal and unscientific". The petitioners' have urged the court to issue an order directing the state government and its forest department to translocate and rehabilitate Arikomban to an alternative deep forest.

Arikomban is so named as it raids ration shops and houses for rice.

After news of the verdict spread, local residents of Chinnakanal and nearby places in Idukki district held protests against the court's decision.

