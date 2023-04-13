GPS collar for Arikomban to arrive from Assam tomorrow

Idukki: The GPS radio collar for rogue tusker Arikomban will not arrive from Bengaluru as planned. The decision was reversed due to technical reasons. The forest department has clarified that the collar will be delivered from Assam on Friday.

The forest department had gone ahead with the measures to catch Arikomban despite the several concerns that overshadowed the operation. The department had decided to bring a satellite radio collar belonging to Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) from Bengaluru to Kerala after the latter agreed to lend the device. But later the forest department decided to get the satellite collar from Assam itself.

The GPS (Global Positioning System) collar would enable biologists to obtain accurate and systematic location of the animal.

Meanwhile, Forest Minister AK Saseendran said that the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayana will intervene to resolve the Arikomban issue at the earliest. The Forest Minister also stated that the Attorney General has complete the legal formalities in the case. The Forest Minister held discussions with Ministers K Krishnankutty and MB Rajesh at Nenmara regarding further action.