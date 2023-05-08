CM announces judicial probe into boat tragedy, Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to victims' families

Malappuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed the Tanur boat accident the biggest tragedy the state has witnessed in recent times. After visiting the bereaved families on Monday, he told reporters that a judicial commission including technical experts would probe the accident that led to the death of 22 people.

“The experts in the team will examine matters related to the operation of boats, their fitness and so on. A Special Investigation Team of the police department will also investigate the tragedy,” he said.



CM reached Malappuram on Monday morning. Photo: Manorama

The Chief Minister declared an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. He added that the government will bear the medical expense of the injured.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the victims' families.

The state government announced a day of mourning on Monday and cancelled all official events as a mark of respect to those who lost their lives in the accident.