Tanur: Kerala witnessed one of the most tragic boat mishaps in its history after a tourist boat overturned killing 22 people including seven children at Tanur, Malappuram Sunday evening.

Search operations are still underway as several are feared missing. The National Disaster Response Force and Fire Force personnel are deployed for the search operations. Local residents including fishermen are also assisting the forces in the mission.

Navy and Coastguard units are also expected to reach the spot for the rescue operations. Underwater cameras are being used for tracing any missing person.



Reports said the officials have no clue about the number of people who were in the boat. According to sources, 39 people, excluding the children, had bought tickets for the ride.

Tanur police have registered a case and slapped charges including culpable homicide against the boat owner Nasar, a native of Tanur, who is absconding.

The accident occurred after 6.30 pm on Sunday at Thooval Theeram.

It is alleged that the boat owner converted a fishing boat for tourist services. Officials confirmed that the boat was operated without a fitness certificate issued for tourist boats.

Boat was overcrowded

Natives reported that the boat was carrying out services without any safety measures. The boat was reportedly overcrowded and no life jacket was provided to the passengers while taking service on Sunday evening.

Earlier, PK Kunhalikutty, an MLA of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), said the toll is expected to go up as rescue operations continue.

"It is a very tragic and unfortunate incident," the former minister said.



Speaking to reporters from a government hospital near Tanur here, he said overcrowding is believed to have been the reason behind the capsizing of the vessel.



Boat rides are banned after 6 pm but it is suspected that the rule was violated in this case, he added.



State-wide mourning on Monday

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and opposition leader VD Satheesan will reach Tanur to review the situation. CM is expected to fly to Tanur in a special helicopter at 9 am on Monday. The government announced state-wide mourning on Monday over the boat tragedy. All government programmes including taluk level adalats have been cancelled.



Ministers V Abdurahiman and PA Mohamed Riyas are camping on the spot to coordinate the rescue operations.

11 of a family perished: reports

Tanur native Siddique (41), his children Fathima Minha (12), Faisan (13), Parappanangadi natives Jalsiya alias Kunhimmu (40), Safla (7), Husna (18), Shamna (17), Raseena, Shahara, Rishda, Naira, Perinthalmanna natives Aflah (7), Anshid (10), Sabarudeen (37), Munduparambu natives Hadi Fathima (7), Chettipadi native Ayishabee, her daughter Adila Sheri, Kunnumal natives Raseena and Arshan are among those killed in the accident.

Sources confirmed that 11 members of a family who were on a leisure trip were among the dead.

The mortal remains of the dead are kept in private and government hospitals in Tanur. The government has initiated action to speed up the autopsy and hand over the bodies to the families.

Several people are admitted to government and private hospitals in Tirurangadi, Tanur and Tirur. Most of these people are in critical condition.

Health Minister calls emergency meeting

Health Minister Veena George has called an emergency meeting following the accident to assess the situation, the state government said in a statement.

The minister instructed that expert treatment be ensured for the injured and the post-mortem process sped up so that the bodies can be released quickly to the next of kin, the statement said.

The post-mortems will be conducted at Tirur, Thirurangadi, Perinthalmanna hospitals and Mancheri Medical College by deploying sufficient staff, including doctors, from districts such as Thrissur and Kozhikode, it said.

The minister has issued strict instructions to conduct the post-mortems from 6 am and, if possible, at the private hospitals also where some of the bodies have been kept, according to the statement.