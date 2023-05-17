Woman scales compound wall of Kerala Bank HQ, threatens suicide over job refusal

Thiruvananthapuram: High drama unfolded late on Tuesday at the headquarters of Kerala Bank here after a woman climbed the building’s compound wall and raised suicide threat, demanding compassionate appointment following the death of her husband who was a temporary employee there.

The incident happened at 5.30 pm at the headquarters building of the bank near Muscat Hotel in the city.

Sreeranjini (38), widow of Prakash and a native of Nediyamkode, Dhanuvachapuram, Parassala, threatened to jump off the wall into the nearby 30-foot-deep cemetery compound if the authorities continue to neglect her demand.

Prakash, who had served as a temporary Watcher for 14 years at the Karakkonam, Vellarada, Udayankulangara, and Balaramapuram branches under the District Co-operative Bank, committed suicide three years ago. Sreeranjini had applied for the compassionate appointment and visited the bank’s Udayankulangara branch and headquarters numerous times without any success.

She reached the bank quarters on Tuesday as a last attempt. However, the security employees refused to let her in. An upset Sreeranjini then began to cry uncontrollably, stating that she has no other means to take care of her two children. She waited in front of the bank. Finally, when the employees came out and locked the entrance after the day’s work, she suddenly scaled the high compound wall and threatened to jump to the depth.

The shocked employees tried to pacify her, but she ignored their pleas. Finally, police and Fire Force personnel rushed in and succeeded in getting her down half an hour later after assuring her of appropriate action.

“There is no means for me to earn a living. Both my children are currently at asylums. I am frequenting the office desperately to get a job for the last one year. Initially, they assured to give me the job without any delay. Now they have gone back on their words. I have to bring back the children and take care of them. My struggle is for the same,” she said.