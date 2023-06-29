Torrential rains lash northern Kerala; Kasaragod's Bayar records 17 cm in 24 hours

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rains lashed Kerala, especially its northern districts, on Wednesday after a low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal has resulted in the gradual increase in intensity of the monsoon showers.



Bayar in Kasaragod received 17 cm and North Paravur in Ernakulam district 16 cm rainfall in 24 hours. The high intensity of the rainfall in certain parts of the state can be gauged given that just seven cm of rainfall is considered a heavy downpour.

Kannur airport and Mattannur received 15 cm rainfall, Kannur city, Taliparamba and Ponnanni 14 cm, Irikkur 12 cm, Kudlu in Kasaragod 11 cm, Trithala in Palakkad 10 cm, Hosdurg in Kasaragod 9 cm, Varkala (Thiruvananthapuram) and Tavanur (Malappuram) 8 cm each, and Kottayam, Pattambi, Perinthalmanna, and Vadakara 7 cm each.

Yellow alert in five districts

The India Meteorological Department has sounded yellow in five districts – Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod – on Thursday.

The low-pressure area formed near the northern Odisha-Bengal Coast in the northwest Bengal Sea has currently intensified and moved to the northeast Madhya Pradesh. The same is expected to move towards north-west Madhya Pradesh. Another low-pressure belt continues to exist over the regions from the Kerala coast to the South Gujarat coast, the IMD said.

Fishermen cautioned against venturing into sea

The National Centre for Oceanography and Research has asked fishers and coastal people to exercise caution as there is a possibility of high waves and sea attack along the coasts. The authorities have asked fishermen not to venture into the sea.