About 50% of Indian inmates in Saudi Arabia's Dammam prison are Malayalis

The number of Indians jailed in Saudi Arabia's Dammam has doubled compared to last year. About 50% of the Indian prisoners are Malayalis.

According to the Community Welfare volunteers with the Indian Embassy, there are about 400 Indian prisoners at the Dammam Central Prison, of whom about 200 are from Kerala. Last year, the prison had 165 Indian inmates.

The majority of the Indians were sent to jail on cases related to liquor and drugs while three others were sentenced for murder and at least four for child abuse.

Malayali man to serve 15 years for abusing daughter

The jail term of a Malayali man, who was convicted of abusing his daughter, has been extended.

A court extended the three-year sentence to 15. The latest sentence came before the man's wife and daughter offered him a pardon.

Students in drug cases

A Malayali schoolboy, who was jailed for two years on the charge of drug usage, will be released next year. Another Malayali student, who was also arrested at the same time, remains in prison.

Meanwhile, a 23-year-old Malayali man is among 12 Indians who will be released and sent back next week. They were arrested in various drug-related cases.