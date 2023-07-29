KSRTC bus catches fire in Thiruvananthapuram, no casualties

Thiruvananthapuram: An ordinary bus of Kerala State Transport Corporation caught fire at Chembakamangalam here on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident.

Manorama news reported that the driver who noticed the smoke stopped the bus and asked the passengers alight quickly. When all the passengers left the bus, a huge fire engulfed the bus.

Fire Force personnel rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

Visuals from the spot revealed that the interior of the bus was completely gutted in the fire.

It is learnt that the swift action of the bus driver averted a major tragedy. The bus en route to the capital city from Attingal was crowded as Saturday is a working day for all offices. The fire accident disrupted road traffic on the National Highway.

The reason for the blaze is yet to be ascertained, said reports.