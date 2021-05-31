Fire breaks out in toyshop at Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai market

Thiruvananthapuram: A fire broke out at Thiruvananthapuram's Chalai market on Monday. Four units of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services have been rushed to the spot and attempts are on to douse the blaze.

The fire broke out at a wholesale toyshop near the Sree Padmanabha Theatre on Monday evening.

The shops in the area had been shut due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown in the state.

The shop that caught fire is on the first floor. The ground floor of the building has a textile shop.

No casualties were reported so far.