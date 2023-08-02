Naushad-Afsana case takes yet another turn; police release video on evidence gathering

Pathanamthitta/Alappuzha: The strange man-missing case which had briefly come under suspicion of murder has taken yet another turn. Meanwhile, the police are making a desperate bid to save it face after his wife, Nooranad native Afsana, alleged police had forced her to own up for killing him.

As reported earlier the missing man, Naushad, was located in a forest area in Idukki district last week amid a search for his body soon after Afsana reportedly 'confessed' to killing and burying his body.

The Koodal police have handed over visuals of the collection of evidence and interrogation to higher officials.

The police video footage shows Afsana narrating how she had sent Naushad reeling to the ground with blows to the head. This was shot at the couple's rented house at Paruthippara village in Adoor during the collection of evidence last week.

Afsana is also heard saying that Naushad, who had lost consciousness in the assault, was thrown into a ditch outside the house through the kitchen window.

The police also said that the injury marks displayed by Afsana after she came out of the jail, as proof of having been tortured by the police, were fake. They argue that there were no such marks on her face on the day of evidence collection.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission has ordered an investigation into Afsana's cliam she had admitted to killing Naushad because of torture by the police. She was earlier taken into custody following the 'disclosure'.

Women’s panel lauds police

P Sathidevi, Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, has said that the police had conducted themselves in an exemplary manner in the case of Naushad’s disappearance. He could be traced because the police had maintained remarkable vigilance. The action of the police is to be applauded.

The Commission also stated that Afsana has not made any complaint to it about police torture in custody.

Naushad's plaint

Maenwhile, Afsana who was arrested over her husband Naushad’s disappearance is now facing assault charges too as the latter has alleged he had vanished following a brutal assault by a gang engaged by his estranged wife.

The complaint says that his wife, her friend Shafique and some other people, who could be identified, had tortured him at their rented house at Paruthippara in Adoor on November 5, 2021.

He had questioned Afsana for harming the children.

Following this, Afsana went out with the children and returned after some time with her friends and assaulted him, the complaint said.

Adoor police inspector S Sreekumar said that an investigation would be conducted on the complaint.