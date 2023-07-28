Considered dead, Naushad was a recluse without a phone in an elephant-infested estate

Idukki: Pathanamthitta man Naushad, for whose mortal remains the police had recently searched for in various places based on his wife's statement that he was murdered, had been living a secluded life in a rubber estate with limited connectivity.

Around 11 am on Friday, senior civil police officer Jaimon K with the DySP office in Thodupuzha received a call from his relative Anithottathil Rajesh who runs a grocery shop in Thommankuthu near Kuzhimattam. He had information about Naushad.

“Rajesh told me that it seems that the person whose lookout notice he saw in a Malayalam newspaper works in a rubber estate situated four kilometres from his shop,” Jaimon said. According to Rajesh, the man used to visit his shop with the owner of the estate to buy groceries and 'beedi' once in a while.

Based on the tip-off, Jaimon rushed to the estate on his bike, travelling through a bumpy 4 km muddy forest road. He had it confirmed with the estate owner Sanhtosh aka Betty Varghese that the man, who works at his coconut farm and maintains the rubber trees was Naushad from Pathanamthitta.

Naushad at Thodupuzha DySP office. Photo: Manorama

“When I reached the estate, Naushad was working there. Santhosh had informed him that a cop was coming to see him as part of an inquiry. He didn’t try to flee and cooperated with my questioning. After confirming his identity I took him in a private jeep, and cops from Thodupuzha joined us on the way to the DySP office,” Jaimon said.

Disconnected from the world

Rajesh, who helped the police trace Naushad said he lived in a farmhouse inside the estate. Elephants had been spotted in the wild terrain a week ago. Naushad did not use a mobile phone.

“It is a secluded place within the Thodupuzha Forest Range. All the settlers, who had been residing there, relocated due to lack of facilities and there is no proper mobile coverage in the area,” Rajesh said.

At the DySP's office, Naushad opened up, to the media, on why he left his wife and kids to live in hiding for almost two years. “My wife and those associated with her had beaten me up several times and it was only due to fear I chose to live as a recluse; without using a mobile phone and completely detached from the world outside. I have felt that my wife is having mental issues and I still fear going back home,” Naushad said.

Around 3 pm, Noushad was handed over to the Pathanamthitta Police. MR Madhu Babu, DySP, Thodupuzha, who questioned Naushad said the preliminary assessment was that fear factor led him to live alone in a far-off estate. The Koodal Police in Pathanamthitta will investigate further.

The policemen at the DySP office, with whom Naushad interacted, said he carried a diary of his wife, Afsana, and was upset about her friendship with some persons.

According to the owner of the estate where Naushad worked, he was religious and offered prayers five times a day. He had told the owner he had issues with his wife. He was paid Rs 10,000 per month.