Man held for wife’s murder eight years after incident

Kollam: The Crime Branch has arrested a man over the mysterious death of his wife eight years ago. Shajeera (30) daughter of Shajahan and Nazeera of Valakkode in Punalur, was killed by shoving her into a water body by her husband Abdul Shihab (41) of Thevalakkara in Sasthamcottah, said the Crime Branch officers.

A team led by Crime Branch Superintendent of Police N Rajan had arrested Shihab following an investigation based on a complaint by Shajeera’s parents. Shajeera had died in June 2015.

Shajeera was found unconscious in the water adjacent to the boat jetty at Kallummoottil Kadavu in Sasthamcottah around 7.30 pm on June 17, 2015 by the local people. She was taken to the Padmavathy Hospital at Sasthamcottah, but died three days later. Shajeera never regained consciousness during treatment in hospital.

The local police registered a case and later transferred it to the Kollam Crime Branch based on a complaint filed by Shajeera’s kin.

“Shajeera died merely seven months after her wedding to Shihab. Shihab had told many people that he did not like Shajeera because she had a dark complexion. He harassed Shajeera by telling her that he had received a white car as dowry, but she was dark,” said the police.

“Shajeera was Shihab’s second wife. His first wife had left him as his conduct was bad,” said the police officer.

On the day of the incident, Shihab took Shajeera to buy pearl-spot to a place six km away from home, even though it was available nearby. As the fish was not sold at the faraway place, he said he had a headache and spent time till 7.30 pm at a spot near the boat jetty which was a dark place. Then, all of a sudden, he pushed Shajeera into the water under the cover of darkness.

Local people heard the splash in the water and rushed to the spot. It is alleged that Shihab did not cooperate with the rescuers and had switched off his mobile. The police suspected him from the beginning, but as there were no eyewitnesses, he was not charged. Later, he was arrested based on a scientific probe.