Kottayam: The Left Democratic Front on Thursday expressed its objection against the Election Commission's quick announcement of Puthupally byelection.

"The commission made the announcement without considering celebrations like Onam, Ayyankali - Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Manarcaud Perunnal. We have requested the Election Commission to change the polling and counting dates," VN Vasavan, the minister in charge of the constituency said.

He added that the announcement before the completion of Oommen Chandy's posthumous rites is unusual.

"Despite the government's request, the commission did not consider the matter. We have filed a complaint with the EC as a result," the minister said.

"Puthupally is very crowded during Manarcaud Perunnal. There are many booths around the church. These booths will not be able to function under the circumstances," he added.

The Congress had earlier come forward with the demand to change the byelection date. Ayarkunnam Congress block president KK Raju said that the date change was requested in view of the rush related to the Manarcaud Perunnal. An application has been submitted to the Election Commission and the District Collector for a change in dates.

Devotees from all parts of Kerala visit Manarcaud Church from September 1 to 8 as part of ettunoyambu or Eight Day Lent.

Puthuppally byelection

The byelection to the Puthuppally assembly constituency in Kottayam will be held on September 5, the Election Commission of India has declared. The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of the sitting MLA and former two-time Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy on July 18.

With less than a month for the election to the seat held by the Congress for the past several decades, the code of conduct has already been declared, the election commissions's notification said. The results of the election would be declared on September 8.