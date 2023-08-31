Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Husband, mother-in-law arrested for abetting suicide of Vallapuzha woman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2023 02:13 PM IST
Anjana. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Palakkad

Pattambi: Shornur police have arrested the husband and mother-in-law of Anjana (26) who died by suicide at Vallapuzha, near Pattambi in Palakkad district.

RELATED ARTICLES

Shornur DySP arrested her husband Elapulli Baburaj (31) and mother-in-law Sujatha (50) for abetting her death.

Anjana was found hanging inside her house last Friday. Though she was admitted to a private hospital in Vaniyamkulam, she died on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment.

After her death, Anjana's relatives complained to the police that marital problems and domestic abuse led to her suicide. Baburaj and Sujatha were arrested based on this complaint.

Earlier, Anjana had filed a complaint with the police alleging domestic abuse. Anjana had stayed with her parents for some time before returning to her husband's house.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.