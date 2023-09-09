Malayalam
Unidentified attackers snatch 3 kg of gold chains worth Rs 1.60 crores in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 02:17 PM IST
The value of the stolen gold ornaments comes to about Rs 1.60 crores as per the current market rate. Representational image: Manorama Online
Topic | Thrissur

Thrissur: In a massive robbery, unidentified people snatched nearly 3 kg of gold chains from jewellery workers last night when the ornaments were being carried to the Thrissur railway station in a travel bag.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Friday when the two employees of a jewellery manufacturing unit named "JP Chains" on TB Road in Kokkalai region of the city.

According to the employees- Thrissur Aranattukara native Prasad and Kalloor native Rinto, a team of unidentified people came in a white Maruti Swift, attacked them before snatching the bag consisting of gold chains, and fled from the scene in the same vehicle. The matter came to light when the unit owner approached the Thrissur Town East Police and registered a case on Saturday at 10 am.

Police sources said that the gold ornaments were being carried to the Thrissur railway station, 200 metres away from their manufacturing unit.

"The employees were walking towards the railway station along the main road when the incident occurred. There are many shops in the area where CCTV cameras are installed, we are collecting footage from them. Fingerprint experts will also visit the spot soon. The ornaments were supposed to be supplied to the jewellery shops in Kanyakumari region in Tamil Nadu," the source said.

The value of the stolen gold ornaments comes to about Rs 1.60 crores as per the current market rate.

