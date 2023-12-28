Gang posed as students arrested from Bengaluru for stealing Rs 2L from Thrissur firm

Thrissur: Thrissur Town East Police have arrested three members of an inter-district theft gang from Bangalore who stole Rs 2 lakh from a business firm at Ariyangadi in broad daylight.

The arrested have been identified as Kottayam Erattupetta natives Thekkedath Veettil Amala George (22), Erattel Veettil Ashwin (19) and Amaravathi native Panamparambil Allan Thomas (22).

On December 17 the trio stole Rs 2 lakhs from the office of a printing company situated in Ariyangadi. “The trio entered the office room while the company employees had gone to another branch. The shutters of the office were kept half lowered which was helpful for the thieves to enter the room and get away with the cash,” said police sources.

According to police, the trio have been earlier arrested in connection with several theft cases in different districts. “They are facing several bike theft cases and other theft cases in various districts. On December 17, the group reached Thrissur by bus from Ernakulam. They tried to steal from many shops and offices, but failed. It was then that they entered the printing firm,” according to the sources.

Thieves pretended as students and stayed in Bengaluru hideouts

After committing the theft, the group escaped from Thrissur to Bengaluru by train and were hiding there pretending to be students. As soon as the theft came to light, the police searched about the gangs that carry out thefts in a similar manner and came to know about the operations of the particular gang. During the investigation in Bangalore, the accused were nabbed from their hideouts in an adventurous manner.

“The arrested accused are regular drug users. The gang used to commit thefts to buy expensive lifestyle products use drugs and live a luxury life. Six highly expensive mobile phones and various luxury goods were recovered from them,” the source added.