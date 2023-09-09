Body of biker washed away near waterfall in Adimaly recovered

Idukki: The body of a 29-year-old biker, who had been allegedly swept away at the Apsarakunnu Waterfalls near Adimaly, was recovered on Friday.

The deceased was Puthanpurakkal Aneesh, a native of Kallarkutty.

According to the Adimaly Police, Aneesh stayed at a rented house in Adimaly. The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday when he was riding to his residence after meeting a friend.

Water gushing down from the Thalamai Falls onto the Apsarakunnu Falls had caused a strong current across a road, where the unsuspecting youth was washed away, said Ummer PM, PRO, Adimaly Police Station.

According to villagers, the water crossing the road is situated just a few metres away from the falls. They spotted a bike lying in between the rocks with the headlight flashing on Thursday night and alerted the cops.

A rescue operation was conducted at night but the body was recovered 100 metres downstream at 7 am on Friday. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem at the Taluk Hospital at Adimaly. Aneesh leaves his wife and two children.