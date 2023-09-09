Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Body of biker washed away near waterfall in Adimaly recovered

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 09, 2023 12:13 AM IST
Aneesh. Search and rescue personnel recovered his body on Friday. Photos: Special arrangement
Topic | Idukki

Idukki: The body of a 29-year-old biker, who had been allegedly swept away at the Apsarakunnu Waterfalls near Adimaly, was recovered on Friday.

The deceased was Puthanpurakkal Aneesh, a native of Kallarkutty.

According to the Adimaly Police, Aneesh stayed at a rented house in Adimaly. The accident occurred around 8.30 pm on Thursday when he was riding to his residence after meeting a friend.

RELATED ARTICLES

Water gushing down from the Thalamai Falls onto the Apsarakunnu Falls had caused a strong current across a road, where the unsuspecting youth was washed away, said Ummer PM, PRO, Adimaly Police Station.

According to villagers, the water crossing the road is situated just a few metres away from the falls. They spotted a bike lying in between the rocks with the headlight flashing on Thursday night and alerted the cops.

A rescue operation was conducted at night but the body was recovered 100 metres downstream at 7 am on Friday. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem at the Taluk Hospital at Adimaly. Aneesh leaves his wife and two children.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.