3 die as tempo carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu plunges into gorge at Adimali

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 19, 2024 06:56 PM IST Updated: March 19, 2024 07:04 PM IST
People attempt to rescue those stuck inside the tempo traveller that plunged into a gorge at Anakulam in Adimali, Idukki. Photo: Special arrangement
Idukki: At least three persons, including a three-year-old, died after a tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu plunged into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Idukki on Tuesday.

An elderly man is also among the deceased. It is understood there were at least 14 persons in the traveller. According to reports, the passengers were workers of a Tirunelveli factory and their family members.

The tempo traveller plunged into a 40-ft gorge at Anakulam near Adimali. Photo: Special arrangement

The tourists were returning to Tamil Nadu after visiting Munnar and Anakulam when the tempo veered off the road and plunged into a 40-ft gorge.

The injured have been admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali. Doctors from Munnar have rushed to the hospital.
