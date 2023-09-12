Nipah scare: Efforts to trace contact list begin; school, anganwadi shut in Kallad

Kozhikode: The Health Department issued a high alert in the district on Tuesday in light of a possible Nipah outbreak here. Two people have died of suspected Nipah in the district.

"We have already begun efforts to draw a list of people who have come into contact with the suspected Nipah victims. We shall take efforts to quarantine the area as per protocol if the results from the Pune Virology Institute are positive," Health Minister Veena George said on Tuesday.

A high-level meeting headed by the minister began at the District Collectorate at 10.30 am to discuss the measures that need to be taken to contain the virus.

According to reports, a resident of Kallad, a village in Maruthonkara, near Vatakara died of suspected Nipah on August 30. Another native of Vatakara also died of similar symptoms on Monday. The health officials confirmed that both people came into contact at a private hospital.

Four family members of the first victim including two three children of Maruthonkara native are placed in isolation. Three individuals contracted the illness 10 days after the death of the Kallad native. Among them, a 9-month-old child is in critical condition.

The Health Department has already compiled a list of people who came into contact with the family in Kallad. The school and anganwadi in the area will remain closed till the test results are out.

Deaths due to Nipah virus infection were reported in Kozhikode district in 2018 and 2021.

The first Nipah virus (NiV) outbreak in south India was reported from Kozhikode on May 19, 2018.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Nipah virus infection is a zoonotic illness that is transmitted to people from animals and can also be transmitted through contaminated food or directly from person to person.

Among infected people, it causes a range of illnesses, from asymptomatic (subclinical) infection to acute respiratory illness and fatal encephalitis.

The virus can also cause severe disease in animals such as pigs, resulting in significant economic losses for farmers, WHO said.