Fly in, rob passengers on Goa-Tvm night trains, fly back; 2 Mirzapur men arrested

Two men from Mirzapur in Uttar Pradesh, who regularly robbed passengers on long-distance trains in the Goa-Thiruvananthapuram stretch at night, were arrested at Mangaluru.

The officials seized 16 sovereigns gold and other valuables from Abhay Rajsingh and Harishankar Giri, who were taken into custody at the Mangalore Railway Station.

“In the past two weeks, there have been a few robberies along the Goa-Thiruvananthapuram rail stretch. Many lost gold jewellery and cash,” said an RPF officer.

A joint investigation conducted by the Crime Intelligence Branch of Palakkad RPF and the Mangalore Junction RPF Special Squad led to the arrests.

Modus operandi

The investigating officers said the duo flew down to Goa and boarded trains to Thiruvananthapuram. They would rob passengers and return to Goa in a train before flying out to Uttar Pradesh.

According to RPF officers, the duo even snatched gold and money from passengers who were awake at night. Based on preliminary investigation, the officers said the duo has committed similar crimes elsewhere in the country. They were handed over to the Mangalore RPF.