Arjun Ayanki held for looting gold merchant in Palakkad

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 17, 2023 10:44 PM IST
Arjun Ayanki, a former DYFI leader is booked in several criminal cases including Ramanattukara gold smuggling case. Photo: Facebook/Arjunayanki
Palakkad:

Palakkad: Kannur-based notorious gangster Arjun Ayanki was arrested from Maharashtra for abducting and looting a gold merchant in Palakkad. As per the case, Ayanki attacked the gold merchant and embezzled 75 sovereign gold, money and a mobile phone from the merchant.

A team of Palakkad's Meenakshipuram police nabbed him from Pune in Maharashtra.

Four months ago, police arrested 11 CPM and DYFI activists over the case. Police claimed that Arjun is the key conspirator in the crime.

The incident took place around 5.30 am on March 26 at Meenakshipuram's Sooryapara. The police registered the case over the complaint of Thrissur Puthukkad resident Rafel (57).

According to the complainant, the gang of the accused abducted him when he was returning home on a private bus. He carried 75 sovereign gold which he had taken for displaying at a jewellery in Tamil Nadu. The gang blocked the bus by stopping their car across the road and forcefully took Rafel to an uninhabited area. After beating him up, the accused had looted valuables from him, reads the complaint.

Arjun Ayanki, a former DYFI leader is booked in several criminal cases including Ramanattukara gold smuggling case.

