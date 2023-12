Chennai: In a shocking incident, a Malayali youth strangled a nursing student here on Friday evening. The deceased is Fousiya (20), a native of Thenmala in Kollam. Police arrested Kollam Kulathupuzha native Aashiq (20) in connection with the murder.



The murder came to light after Aashiq shared the photo of the Fousiya's dead body as status on his social media page. The incident took place on Friday evening.