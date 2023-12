Thiruvananthapuram: A car crash killed two pedestrians at Peroorkada here on Monday.

The car carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, including a child, from Andhra Pradesh crashed into people who were out for their morning walk. The deceased are Haridas and Vijayakumar. Both are Vazhayila natives. Haridas owned a bakery in the area.

It is suspected that the driver fell asleep while driving. The injured have been shifted to Peroorkada District Hospital.