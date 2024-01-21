8 arrested, several injured after brawls between school students in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Two different brawls took place at REC Government Higher Secondary School, Chathamangalam and GVHSS, Thamarassery, between the students on Friday.

Six students sustained injuries while eight were taken into custody as a consequence of the confrontations.

At RECGHSS, Chathamangalam, a brawl erupted between the plus-one and plus-two students. Five pupils from the plus-one classes got injured in the incident. Adharv, who hails from Chathamangalam, was admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode after suffering serious injuries on his face and head.

Adharv's family had filed a complaint at the Kunnamangalam police station. As said by the cops, they have approached the medical college authority to record Adharv's statement on the complaint. However, they were instructed by the doctor to talk to the boy only once he was shifted to the ward. The boy was admitted to the ICU with a head injury.

The police are trying to communicate with other boys, who suffered fewer injuries. As of now, no cases have been registered against any students since they were all minors, a cop from the Kunnamangalam station added.

Similarly, a brawl occurred at GVHSS, Thamarassery, during post-class hours on Friday. Some plus two students attacked EK Suhaib, a junior. Suhaib, after suffering a fracture on his shoulder and injuries on his body and face, was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Suhaib filed a complaint to the Thamarassey police and subsequently eight students were arrested. According to Renitha Govind, Principal, GVHSS Thamarassry, the school PTA was scheduled to meet on Monday to discuss the issue, in which necessary actions on the incident would be taken.

Suhaib was also subjected to ragging a month before, in which some senior students compelled him to wear all buttons of his shirt, said his father Valappil Poyil Muhammed Ashraf. In that incident, the school authorities took disciplinary action against the seniors, which might be the motive of the recent attack on Suhaib, alleged Ashraf.