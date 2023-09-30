Malayalam
Three cops injured as man unleashes violence to evade arrest in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 30, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Kozhikode: Three police officials including a circle inspector were injured after a man unleashed violence against them on Friday night at Chengottukavu here. The police team from Koyilandy police station arrived at the residence of the man after his wife filed a complaint against him. The accused is identified as Rouf.

ASI Vinod suffered head injuries in the attack. It is reported that Rouf used a sharp weapon to attack the police. After injuring the cops, he slammed his head against the wall leaving himself injured.

As per his wife's complaint, Rouf had forced her to leave the house with their daughter during the night and closed the door against them. When police reached his house as part of the investigation, Rouf attacked them without any provocation. Police stated that Rouf is booked in several cases. Even after sustaining injuries, the cops managed to nab the accused. The court has remanded him in judicial custody and asked the police to provide necessary medical care to him.

