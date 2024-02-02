Malayalam
6-year-old falls while playing at school in Ranni, dies

Our Correspondent
Published: February 02, 2024 01:04 PM IST
Pathanamthitta: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy passed away on Thursday following a fall at his school playground in Ranni here. 

Aaron P Varghese, a student of Plankamon Government LP School in Ranni, succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

Aaron, who fell while playing with his friends at school, complained of a pain below his right elbow.  On reaching home, his mother and a neighbour took him to the hospital in Angadi.

Anesthasia was administered to the boy by the hospital authorities for fixing the elbow. However, his discomfort worsened and he was shifted to a hospital Kozhencherry for further treatment. He passed away by 10 pm at the hospital, the FIR stated.

