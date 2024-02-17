Wayanad crisis: CM convenes urgent meeting; Will fix 250 new cameras along forest borders

Wayanad: A high-level emergency meeting was held at Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, in the presence of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid escalating tensions at Pulpalli here.



The meeting has decided to fix 250 CCTV cameras along the forest borders of Wayanad district to monitor the wildlife encroachments to the residential areas, said a press release. Departments including forest, police, and revenue will be coordinated effectively to tackle the prevailing human-animal conflict, the statement added.

A subsequent session is planned for February 20 at the Wayanad Collectorate, which will be attended by ministers of revenue, forest, and local administration, district officials, and representatives, to further develop strategies for resolving these issues.

Increased inter-state cooperation with the Karnataka forest department was also acknowledged, noting the 25-member Karnataka involvement in the 'Operation Belur Makhna' mission. This will enhance joint patrolling initiatives in the border areas and information exchanges.

Key officials at the meeting included Chief Secretary V Venu, Director General of Police Sheikh Devesh Sahib, ADGPs MR Ajith Kumar and Manoj Abraham, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest) KR Jyothilal, and top forest officials Ganga Singh, D Jayaprasad, R Pukazhenthi, along with Revenue Principal Secretary Tinku Biswal.