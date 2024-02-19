Handcuffs follow wild tusker; 2 arrests on the heels of protests, 100 framed in cases

Kalpetta: At least two persons have been arrested and nearly 100 others booked in connection with the violent, mass protest held at Pulpally on Saturday by carrying the body of forest watcher Paul, who was killed in a wild elephant attack. The accused are Pulpally native Vasu and Kurichipetta native Shiju.

Nearly 100 people are listed as accused in five cases registered over the violence in this connection, police said, adding more arrests will follow. Cases have been registered for damaging the Forest Department's jeep, assaulting employees, stopping the police vehicle and obstructing policemen’s duty, detaining Paul's body, and assaulting people's representatives. The police are examining the CCTV and channel footage to nab the other accused. A loss of Rs 98,000 is estimated for the Forest Department's jeep.

Various organisations have protested against the police action of registering cases in this regard. Protest meetings were held in Jacobite parishes. A rally and protest meeting were held in the churches of the Thamarassery diocese.

Tiger at three places in Wayanad

Even as the public ire over the “lack of action” to prevent wild animal attacks in Wayanad is intensifying, a calf was caught by a tiger at Aikkarakudy in Pulpally Ashramakolly. The tiger jumped in front of bike rider Aneesh at ‘Pulpally 56’. Aneesh, who fell from the bike and sustained injuries, has been admitted to a hospital. It has been weeks since the Forest Department set up three cages in and around Pulpally Surabhikavala, but the tiger could not be trapped. Also, students spotted a tiger in front of the gate of Don Bosco College in Sulthan Bathery and they ran away trembling.

Rahul Gandhi, who arrived in Wayanad yesterday, met the family members of Lakshmanan, Ajeesh, Paul, Thankachan, and Avaran, who were killed in a wild elephant attack, and Prajeesh, who was killed in the attack by the tiger. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will arrive in the district today. Eco-tourism centres in Wayanad, including Kuruva and Soochippara, have been closed indefinitely due to increased wildlife attacks.

Leopard catches three cows in Palakkad

Meanwhile, a leopard caught two cows in Malampuzha and a calf in Dhoni. Earlier, the animal caught a dog from the same house in Dhoni. The DFO and his team set up a cage to catch the leopard. It is believed that the leopard had caught a goat too in Dhoni.

K'taka to give Rs 15 lakh to Ajeesh's family

The Karnataka government will provide financial assistance of Rs 15 lakh to the family of Ajeesh of Chaligadda Panachi, who was trampled to death in Mananthavady by an elephant. Forest Minister Ishwar Khandre said the decision was taken on the directions of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on the plea of people's representatives from Kerala. Belur Makhna is the elephant captured by Karnataka and fitted with a radio collar.