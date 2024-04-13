Argument over recording Instagram Reels: Local goon hacks youth at Manaveeyam Veedhi

Thiruvananthapuram: A youth was hacked in the neck using a cleaver following a clash with another man in the wee hours of Saturday at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which has been increasingly witnessing similar incidents of violence. Dhanu Krishna of Chembazhanthi was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU. Malayankeezhu police have taken the accused, Shemeer and a girl who was with him, into custody.

The incident happened around 1.30 am following a heated argument over recording Instagram Reels. According to police, all of them were under the influence of alcohol. Police say Shemeer is a local goon in Malayankeezhu.

Though police had imposed time restrictions at Manaveeyam Veedhi as a result of recurring clashes, the surveillance in the area seems to have been relaxed. At present, it is difficult to deploy more officers as all of them are on election duty, say police. As per the restriction imposed, entry to Manaveeyam Veedhi is barred past midnight.