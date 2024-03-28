Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

DYFI activist stabbed at residence in TVM

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 28, 2024 11:11 AM IST
Sujith, 24, a member of the DYFI Pulimath regional committee, was stabbed at his residence. Representational image: Manorama Online.
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: A Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) worker was stabbed here in Kamukinkuzhi on Wednesday night.

Sujith, 24, a member of the DYFI Pulimath regional committee, was stabbed at his residence. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The attack reportedly stemmed from an altercation with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers over the damage to an election poster. Leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) have accused the BJP of orchestrating the assault. Local police have launched an investigation into the incident.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE