Idukki: The woman who was in critical condition after attempting self-immolation to stop bank officials from attaching her property succumbed to her burn injuries at Kottayam Government Medical College Hospital on Saturday. The deceased is Anikunnel Sheeba (49), wife of Asarikandam native Dileep.

She doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire to threaten the bank officials who reached her house at Nedumkandam to initiate foreclosure procedures over non-payment of a loan. She suffered 90 per cent burns in the suicide bid on Friday. Two police officials including a woman police also sustained burns while trying to save Sheeba.

The officials from South Indian Bank reached Sheeba's house after obtaining a court order to attach the property. Grade SI Binoy and woman civil officer Ambily who accompanied the bank officials sustained burns while trying to save the woman. Ambili was shifted to a private hospital in Ernakulam as she sustained nearly 45 per cent burns. Manorama News reported that both are stable.

Sheeba and her family purchased 13 cents of mortgaged land with a condition to settle the loan. As they failed to repay the loan, the outstanding amount was Rs 36 lakh including interest. When the payment was defaulted, the bank went ahead with legal measures.

Earlier, Sheeba had tried to commit suicide by slitting her wrist when the bank officials visited the house and asked her to vacate the property.

Meanwhile, South Indian Bank has come under fire over the suicide bid.