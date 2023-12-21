Idukki man accused of parents' murder found dead

Idukki: The man who is accused of hacking his parents to death at Cheradi in Moolamattom near Thodupuzha was found hanging on a tree behind his house on Thursday morning. The deceased is identified as Keeliyanikkal Ajesh (35), a daily wage worker. His father and mother were found hacked to death inside their house on Tuesday night.



It is alleged that Ajesh murdered his father and mother on Tuesday night during a quarrel. His body was found hanging on a tree in a secluded place on the banks of Nachar River flowing behind the house at around 8 am on Thursday. Fireforce officials reached the spot and brought down the dead body. Inquest procedures were held on the spot in the afternoon.

On Wednesday morning, Ajesh’s father Keeliyanikkal Kumaran,70, and Thankamma,62, were found lying in a pool of blood inside the house. Cops rushed to the spot and took the couple to the Taluk Hospital in Thodupuzha. Kumaran who suffered severe cuts on his head was declared dead and Thankamma was shifted to Idukki MCH. She later died on Wednesday afternoon.

“It seems that Ajesh committed suicide soon after allegedly attacking his parents. His post-mortem will be held in Idukki MCH on Friday morning. We are yet to conclude on what led to the quarrel within the family on Wednesday night in which the son attacked his parents with a machete,” Kanjar CI Solgy Mon said.

Residents said that Ajesh used to consume alcohol after work. He was residing in his wife's house in Kumily. According to reports, he reached his house two days before the incident.

Kumaran and Thankamma have a daughter who is married off. Ajesh is survived by his wife and daughter.