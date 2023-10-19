Kohli gets his hundred with a bit of help from KL & umpire!

Virat Kohli scored his 48th One-Day International (ODI) hundred in dramatic fashion as India thrashed Bangladesh by seven wickets in the ICC World Cup in Pune on Thursday.

Kohli walked in to bat after captain Rohit Sharma (48) and Shubman Gill added 88 for the opening wicket in India's chase of 257.

Kohli put on 44 with Gill (53) and 46 with Shreyas Iyer (19).

Kohli and K L Rahul guided India home with an unbeaten 83-runs stand for the fourth wicket.

Kohli got to his hundred with a bit of help from Rahul as the Indian wicketkeeper-batter allowed Kohli to keep the strike as he neared his hundred.

With Kohli needing three to reach his ton and India requiring only two, Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed fired one down the leg side. Kohli was a bit annoyed as he thought that it was going to be given as a wide. However, English umpire Richard Kettleborough reckoned that Kohli had left the ball and hence did not call it a wide much to the delight of the Indian players and home crowd.

Kohli smashed the third ball for a six to complete his hundred and the Indian victory. India romped home with 51 balls to spare.

Rahul (34 not out) did not take strike off the last 20 balls of the Indian chase. Interestingly, Rahul was left stranded on 97 in India's six-wicket win over Australia in their opening match.

It was the 34-year-old Kohli's third World Cup hundred and the first in a chase in a World Cup match. He was also declared player of the match.

Only Sachin Tendulkar has more ODI hundreds (49) than Kohli.