Jadeja's blinder and special celebration | Video

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was in the thick of action in the ICC World Cup match against Bangladesh in Pune on Thursday.



The left-arm spinner trapped Bangladesh's acting-captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for eight.

The 34-year-old also accounted for Bangladesh's top-scorer Litton Das (66).

Jadeja, who is arguably the best fielder in world cricket, then produced a blinder to cut short Mushfiqur Rahim's stint. The veteran was looking dangerous when a moment of brilliance from Jadeja ended his knock on 38.

Jadeja's celebration after the stunner went viral.

"The celebration was dedicated to our fielding coach (T Dilip). After every game, we get best fielder award and so I wanted to show the fielding coach, see I am here," Jadeja said during the innings break.

Jadeja ended up with figures of 2/38 from his 10 overs as Bangladesh made 256/8.