Big blow for India as Hardik Pandya twists ankle

Pune: In a major injury scare for India, star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hobbled off the field after twisting his ankle while bowling his first over in a World Cup match against Bangladesh, here on Thursday.Pandya suffered the injury during the third delivery of the ninth over when he attempted to stop a straight drive from Bangladesh opener Litton Das with his right foot in his follow-through.

He twisted his ankle as the ball passed under his leg and he stumbled to the ground.

On air, former England captain Nasser Hussain confirmed that Pandya will not be taking the field for the remainder of Bangladesh innings.

A little later, BCCI in it medical update, said: "Hardik Pandya's injury is being assessed at the moment and he is being taken for scans".

Pandya felt discomfort from the moment he stood up before getting his right ankle strapped, resulting in in a long delay. He hobbled towards his bowling mark before realising that he could not carry on and walked off the field.

Suryakumar Yadav came in as the substitute fielder.

Much to the cheer of the crowd, Virat Kohli rolled his arm over to complete the over. The team management will be anxiously waiting for the result of Pandya's scans as he lends a critical balance to the team composition.

He has been used as the first change option ahead of Shardul Thakur. With India's top order firing, Pandya has not had much to do at number six but his batting skills are as important as his seam bowling.