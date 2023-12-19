Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the costliest buy in IPL player auction history as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore after a fierce battle with Gujarat Titans in Dubai on Tuesday.

The left-arm pacer broke Asutralian captain Pat Cummins' mark of Rs 20.5 crore set earlier in the day. Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Pat Cummins was richer by Rs 20.5 crore. File photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel also made big money. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, while PBKS signed Patel for Rs 11.75 crore.

West Indian pacer Alzarri Jospeh was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 11.5 crore, while Australian fast bowler Specer Johson went to GT for Rs 10 crore.

This is the first time the IPL auction is being held outside India. Photo: X@IPL

Rajasthan Royals bought West Indian batter Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore, while SRH roped in Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head for Rs 6.8 crore.



Delhi Capitals bought England batter Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore.