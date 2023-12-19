Malayalam
IPL auction: Starc becomes costliest buy, KKR sign him for Rs 24.75 crore | As it happened

Onmanorama Staff
Published: December 19, 2023 12:36 PM IST Updated: December 19, 2023 09:10 PM IST
Mitchell Starc
Mitchell Starc hit the jackpot. File photo: Reuters/Andrew Boyers
Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the costliest buy in IPL player auction history as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore after a fierce battle with Gujarat Titans in Dubai on Tuesday. 

The left-arm pacer broke Asutralian captain Pat Cummins' mark of Rs 20.5 crore set earlier in the day. Cummins was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).  

    Thank you for joining us

    That concludes the auction

    RCB buy Saurav Chauhan for Rs 20 lakh

    Gurjanpneet Singh remains unsold

    KKR get Sakib Hussain for Rs 20 lakh

    Rajasthan Royals buy SA pacer Nandre Burger for Rs 50 lakh 

    K L Sreejith goes unsold

    CSK get Avanish Rao for Rs 20 lakh

    No bids for G Ajitesh 

Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins was richer by Rs 20.5 crore. File photo: AFP/Punit Paranjpe

Kiwi all-rounder Daryl Mitchell and Indian all-rounder Harshal Patel also made big money. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) roped in Mitchell for Rs 14 crore, while PBKS signed Patel for Rs 11.75 crore. 

West Indian pacer Alzarri Jospeh was snapped up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 11.5 crore, while Australian fast bowler Specer Johson went to GT for Rs 10 crore. 

IPL auction
This is the first time the IPL auction is being held outside India. Photo: X@IPL

Rajasthan Royals bought West Indian batter Rovman Powell for Rs 7.4 crore, while SRH roped in Australia's World Cup hero Travis Head for Rs 6.8 crore.

Delhi Capitals bought England batter Harry Brook for Rs 4 crore.

