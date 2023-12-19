IPL auction: List of sold and unsold players

As many as 72 players were picked up in the IPL auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal, who moved over to Kerala from Karnataka this season, was the lone player from the state to be bought in the auction.

Mumbai Indians signed Gopal for his base price of Rs 20 lakh. Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal and pacer K M Asif found no takers.

Sold players



1. Rovman Powell (base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.4 crore



2. Harry Brook (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 4 crore

3.Travis Head (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.8 crore

4. Wanindu Hasaranga (base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.5 crore

5. Rachin Ravindra (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 1.8 crore

6. Shardul Thakur (base price Rs 2 crore) sold toChennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore

7. Azmatullah Omarzai (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh

8. Pat Cummins (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20.5 crore

9. Gerald Coetzee (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 5 crore

10. Harshal Patel (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for 11.75 crore

11. Daryl Mitchell (base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore

12. Chris Woakes (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 4.2 crore

13. Tristan Stubbs (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

14. K S Bharat (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakh

15. Chetan Sakariya (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakh

16. Alzarri Joseph (base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for 11.5 crore

17. Umesh Yadav (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Gujarat Titans for 5.8 crore

18. Shivam Mavi (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 6.4 crore

19. Mitchell Starc (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for 24.75 crore

20. Jaydev Unadkat (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1.6 crore

21. Dilshan Madushanka (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.6 crore

22. Shubham Dubey (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5.8 crore

23. Sameer Rizvi (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 8.4 crore

24. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

25. Arshin Kulkarni (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh

26. Shahrukh Khan (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 7.4 crore

27. Ramandeep Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

28. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (base price Rs 40 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 40 lakh

29. Ricky Bhui (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

30. Kumar Kushagra (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 7.2 crore

31 Yash Dayal (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5 crore

32. Sushant Mishra (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for 2.2 crore

33. Akash Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

34. Kartik Tyagi (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 60 lakh

35. Rasikh Salam (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

36. Manav Suthar (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh

37. Manimaran Siddharth (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2.4 crore

38. Shreyas Gopal (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

39. Sherfane Rutherford (base price 1.5 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1.5 crore

40. Ashton Turner (base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 1 crore

41. Tom Curran (base price 1.5 crore) sold to Royal Challangers Bangalore for 1.5 crore

42. David Willey (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore



43. Spencer Johnson (Rs 50 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore

44. Mustafizur Rahman (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

45. Jhye Richardson (base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5 crore

46. Nuwan Thushara (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 4.8 crore

47. Naman Dhir (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

48. Anshul Kamboj (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

49. Sumit Kumar (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1 crore

50. Ashutosh Sharma (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

51. Vishwanath Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

52. Shashank Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

53. Tanay Thyagarajan (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

54. Robin Minz (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Gujarat Titans for 3.6 crore

55. Prince Choudhary (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

56. Jhathavedh Subramanyan (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

57. Manish Pandey (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 50 lakh

58. Rilee Rossouw (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Punjab Kings for Rs 8 crore

59. Lockie Ferguson (base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2 crore

60. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Base price Rs 2 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 2 crore

61. Mohammad Arshad Khan (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh

62. Mohammad Nabi (base price Rs 1.5 crore) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.5 crore

63. Shai Hope (base price Rs 75 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh

64. Gus Atkinson (base price Rs 1 crore) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore

65. Swastik Chikara (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

66. Abid Mushtaq (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

67. Shivalik Sharma (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 20 lakh

68. Swapnil Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

69. Aravelly Avanish (Base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

70. Nandre Burger (base price Rs 50 lakh) sold to Rajasthan Royals for Rs 50 lakh

71.Sakib Hussain (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 20 lakh

72. Saurav Chauhan (base price Rs 20 lakh) sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

Unsold players



1. Karun Nair (base price Rs 50 lakh)



2. Steven Smith (base price Rs 2 crore)



3. Phil Salt (base price Rs 1.5 crore)



4. Josh Inglis (base price Rs 2 crore)

5. Kusal Mendis (base price Rs 50 lakh)

6. Josh Hazlewood (base price Rs 2 crore)



7. Adil Rashid (base price Rs 2 crore)



8. Waqar Salamkheil (base price Rs 50 lakh)



9. Akeal Hosein (base price Rs 50 lakh)



10. Ish Sodhi (base price Rs 75 lakh)



11. Tabraiz Shamsi (base price Rs 50 lakh)

12. Rohan Kunnummal (base price Rs 20 lakh)

13. Priyansh Arya (base price Rs 20 lakh)

14. Manan Vohra (base price Rs 20 lakh)

15. Sarfaraz Khan (base price Rs 20 lakh)

16. Raj Angad Bawa (base price Rs 20 lakh)

17. Vivrant Sharma (base price Rs 20 lakh)

18. Atit Sheth (base price Rs 20 lakh)

19. Hrithik Shokeen (base price Rs 20 lakh)

20. Urvil Patel (base price Rs 20 lakh)

21. Vishnu Solanki (base price Rs 20 lakh)

22. Kuldip Yadav (base price Rs 20 lakh)

23. Ishan Porel (base price Rs 20 lakh)

24. Shiva Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

25. Murugan Ashwin (base price Rs 20 lakh)



26. Pulkit Narang (base price Rs 20 lakh)



27. Finn Allen (base price Rs 75 lakh)



28. Colin Munro (base price Rs 1.5 crore)

29. Rassie van der Dussen (base price Rs 2 crore)



30. Qais Ahmad (base price Rs 50 lakh)

31. Michael Bracewell (base price Rs 1 crore)



32. James Neesham (base price Rs 1.5 crore)

33. Keemo Paul (base price Rs 75 lakh)

34. Odean Smith (base price Rs 50 lakh)

35. Dushmantha Chameera (base price Rs 50 lakh)

36. Ben Dwarshuis (base price Rs 50 lakh)

37. Matt Henry (base price 75 lakh)

38. Kyle Jamieson (base price Rs 1 crore)

39. Tymal Mills (base price Rs 1.5 crore)

40. Adam Milne (base price Rs 1 crore)

41. Lance Morris (base price Rs 75 lakh)



42. Sandeep Warrier (base price Rs 50 lakh)

43. Luke Wood (base price Rs 50 lakh)



44. Rithik Easwaran (base price Rs 20 lakh)

45. Himmat Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

46. Shashank Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

47. Sumeet Verma (base price Rs 20 lakh)

48. Harsh Dubey (base price Rs 20 lakh)



49. Tanush Kotian (base price Rs 20 lakh)

50. Kamlesh Nagarkoti (base price Rs 20 lakh)

51. Pradosh Ranjan Paul (base price Rs 20 lakh)

52. G Ajitesh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

53. Gaurav Chaudhary (base price Rs 20 lakh)

54. Bipin Saurabh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

55. K M Asif (base price Rs 20 lakh)

56. Sakib Hussain (base price Rs 20 lakh)

57. Mohammed Kaif (base price Rs 20 lakh)

58. Abhilash Shetty (base price Rs 20 lakh)

59. Gurjapneet Singh (base price Rs 20 lakh)

60. Prithvi Raj Yarra (base price Rs 20 lakh)

61. Shubham Agarwal (base price Rs 20 lakh)

62. Krishnan Shrijith (base price Rs 20 lakh)