Mammootty now proud owner of Tata Sumo from 'Kannur Squad'

Actor Mammootty, whose latest film 'Kannur Squad' is doing good business in theatres, is now a proud owner of the Tata Sumo, which was a major part of the investigative thriller. Mammootty's character George is shown to have a special affinity towards the Tata Sumo in the film, and goes to the extent of saying the SUV is a member of the four-member squad. And it should not be a surprise since George is often seen sitting behind the wheel of the Sumo.

As per reports, the superstar's production firm Mammootty Kampany brought two Tata Sumos for the movie. One of the vehicles was destroyed in the climax scene. “Seeing reports that Mammukka bought this Tata Sumo. Love this man for such things. Only those who feel emotionally attached to cars and automobiles would understand this. #KannurSquad,” one person wrote.

Mammootty who is a known automobile enthusiast has a massive car collection. He owns a Mini Cooper S, Jaguar XJ and Audi A 7, a Toyota Land Cruiser, E46 BMW M3, among others. Meanwhile, the production of Tata Sumos, which was a huge hit in the Indian roads, stopped in 2019. The SUV had begun production in 1994 but it ceased 25 years ago after it was unable to meet the standards set by the Bharat New Vheicle Safety Assessment Program.